Melbourne (Australia), 21/01/2022.- Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Radu Albot of Moldova in their third round match of the Australian Open Tennis Tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2022. (Tenis, Abierto, Alemania, Moldavia) EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Melbourne (Australia), 21/01/2022.- Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his third round Men'Äôs singles match against Karen Khachanov of Russia on Day 5 of the Australian Open Tennis Tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2022. (Tenis, Abierto, Rusia, España) EFE/EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rafael Nadal shone on Friday in his first real test at this year’s Australian Open after beating Russia’s Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the third round.

“It is a very special week for me. I played against a great player and it was my best match so far,” Nadal said after reaching the fourth round for the 15th time in his career, equaling Roger Federer’s record.

The Spanish star produced his best tennis of the competition so far in a first set in which he served well, conceding just one point throughout the frame, as he displayed his classic repertoire of accurate forehands at breathtaking speed at the Rod Laver Arena.

(...)