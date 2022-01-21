Rafael Nadal shone on Friday in his first real test at this year’s Australian Open after beating Russia’s Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the third round.
The Spanish star produced his best tennis of the competition so far in a first set in which he served well, conceding just one point throughout the frame, as he displayed his classic repertoire of accurate forehands at breathtaking speed at the Rod Laver Arena.
Germany’s third-seeded Alexander Zverev dismissed Moldovan Radu Albot in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 off the back of his powerful serve.
(...)