A wall clock with its hands stopped at the time of the detonation of an atomic bomb, 11:02, is displayed at the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum in Nagasaki, southern Japan, 08 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

A visitor walks down the staircase at the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum in Nagasaki, southern Japan, 08 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

A visitor looks at a replica of the wall of the Urakami Cathedral which was located only some 500 meters from the hypocenter and was almost completely destroyed by the atomic bomb, at the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum in Nagasaki, southern Japan, 08 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

People view candles displayed in prayer for the victims of the atomic bombing at Nagasaki Peace Park in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, 08 August 2020, on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing in 1945. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT

People look at hundreds of lanterns with messages of peace at the Peace Park in Nagasaki, southern Japan, 08 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

People look at hundreds of lanterns with messages of peace at the Peace Park in Nagasaki, southern Japan, 08 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Nagasaki is preparing to commemorate on Sunday the 75th anniversary of the atomic bomb attack on the Japanese city.

Workers on Saturday were finishing the details for the event along with more than 400 chairs in the Peace Park arranged in rows of 20 with a safe distance between them due to pandemic restrictions.