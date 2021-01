Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during the first session of the 117th Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 January 2021. EFE-EPA/Tasos Katopodis / POOL

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is sworn in during the first session of the 117th Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 January 2021. EFE-EPA/Tasos Katopodis / POOL

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) swears in new members of congress during the first session of the 117th Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 January 2021. EFE-EPA/Tasos Katopodis / POOL

Democrat Nancy Pelosi was re-elected on Sunday as Speaker, giving her the leadership of the United States House of Representatives days before President-elect Joe Biden assumes office amid a challenge to revive the economy and tackle the pandemic.

The California congresswoman secured 216 votes to 209 for Republican Kevin McCarthy, who will once again be the chamber's minority leader. EFE-EPA