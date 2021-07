Dancers perform during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Zsolt Czegledi

Dancers replicate a cycling pictogram during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Japanese Emperor Naruhito (C) declares the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games open during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The USA team enter the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A photographer takes pictures of drones forming a globe in the sky over the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021. EFE/EPA/PETER KLAUNZER

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka lights the cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Naomi Osaka of Japan carries the Olympic torch before lighting the Olympic cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Police forces block demonstrators in front of the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Games in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021. Demonstrators staged a protest against the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as the opening ceremony happened in a stadium without spectators. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games officially got underway Friday with a pared back opening ceremony held behind closed doors save for a small delegation of special guests and dignitaries.

The traditional cultural spectacles staged by the host nation and the Parade of Nations played out in front of an empty Olympic Stadium in Tokyo due to a last minute decision to keep crowds away from the events to stem a spike in Covid-19 cases in Japan’s capital, where a state of emergency is in place. EFE

ahg-jt