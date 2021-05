Naomi Osaka of Japan (R) is photographed by members of the media while she waits to be escorted to the Grandstand court for her match against Elise Mertens of Belgium during their semi-finals match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 28 August 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JASON SZENES

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Jessica Pegula of the US during their women's singles second round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 12 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ETTORE FERRARI

Naomi Osaka of Japan speaks during a press conference at the Indian Well Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 07 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, currently ranked no. 2 in the world, announced on Thursday that she will not take part in any press conferences at the upcoming French Open for "mental health" reasons.

The 23-year-old athlete said that press conferences can generate "doubts" in the minds of athletes and that she was not going to subject herself to people who doubted her.

"I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health," Osaka said in a post on Twitter.