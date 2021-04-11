A handout photo made available by NASA shows NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter with its blades unlocked acquired by NASA's Perseverance Mars rover using its Right Mastcam-Z camera, on Sol 48, 09 April 2021 (issued 10 April 2021). EFE-EPA/NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by NASA shows the landscape surrounding NASA's Perseverance Mars rover, on Sol 48, 09 April 2021 (issued 10 April 2021). EFE-EPA/NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

NASA has rescheduled the first flight of its Mars helicopter Ingenuity "to no earlier than Apr.14."

The takeoff from Mars' Jezero crater, the first attempt at a powered, controlled flight on the Red Planet, was initially scheduled for Sunday. EFE