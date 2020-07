A handout photo made available by NASA shows NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine answers questions from the media during a press conference ahead of the launch of NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, 29 July 2020. EFE/EPA/NASA/Joel Kowsky HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: (NASA/Joel Kowsky) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Mars 2020 Perseverance mission lifts off on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Launch Complex 41 at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA, 30 July 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

A full size model of the Mars 2020 Rover is displayed at the press site during the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launch containing the real Mars 2020 Perseverance, in the Launch Complex 41, at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA, 30 July 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Nasa’s new Perseverance rover took off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday headed for the Red Planet in search of evidence of ancient life.

The spacecraft blasted off at 7:51 local time aboard United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, which was also carrying an “Ingenuity” helicopter. EFE-EPA

