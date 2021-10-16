Cape Canaveral (Usa), 14/10/2021.- A handout picture made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with the Lucy spacecraft launches from Space Launch Complex 41, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA, 16 October 2021. Lucy will be the first spacecraft to study Jupiter's Trojan Asteroids. Like the mission's namesake ñ the fossilized human ancestor, 'Lucy,' whose skeleton provided unique insight into humanity's evolution ñ Lucy will revolutionize our knowledge of planetary origins and the formation of the solar system. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Bill Ingalls / NASA HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EPA-EFE/Bill Ingalls / NASA HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Cape Canaveral (Usa), 14/10/2021.- A handout picture made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with the Lucy spacecraft stands ready to launch from Space Launch Complex 41, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA, 14 October 2021. Lucy will be the first spacecraft to study Jupiter's Trojan Asteroids. Like the mission's namesake ñ the fossilized human ancestor, 'Lucy,' whose skeleton provided unique insight into humanity's evolution ñ Lucy will revolutionize our knowledge of planetary origins and the formation of the solar system. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Bill Ingalls / NASA HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

NASA's Lucy mission, the first ever dedicated to studying Trojan asteroids (remnants from the formation of the Solar System), took off Saturday aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas 5 rocket.

The launch took place at 5:34 local time (9:34 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Lucy will begin work in 2025 and will complete its mission in 12 years, in 2033.

During its mission to the orbit of Jupiter, it will study eight asteroids: one from the planet’s main belt and seven Trojans, which are 'fossils' of the early Solar System from more than 4 billion years ago, which may provide clues about how planets are formed.

The name of the mission is inspired by 'Lucy', one of the best known human fossils discovered in 1974 in Ethiopia which taught scientists much of what we know about early humans. EFE