A view of NASA's Artemis I rocket in at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, United States on August 29, 2022. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

A view of NASA's Artemis I rocket in at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, United States on August 29, 2022. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

NASA was forced to postpone the flight of its Artemis I mission to the Moon on Monday due to an engine bleed issue that could not be remedied in time for launch.

The Space Launch System was originally slated to blast off from the Kennedy Space Station at 8.33 am local time.

NASA officials confirmed the flight had been “scrubbed.”

“Launch controllers were continuing to evaluate why a bleed test to get the RS-25 engines on the bottom of the core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff was not successful, and ran out of time in the two-hour launch window. Engineers are continuing to gather additional data,” NASA said in a blog post.

(...)