A pro-democracy protester gestures during a 'lunch with you' rally at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, 30 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Carrie Lam announces National Security Act will take effect in Hong Kong on Tuesday

Over the past four weeks, John Hu has been doing a roaring trade, but he has mixed feelings.

As a migration consultant, Hu delights at the five-fold increase in the number of new clients coming to him and needing his service.