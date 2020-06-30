Over the past four weeks, John Hu has been doing a roaring trade, but he has mixed feelings.
As a migration consultant, Hu delights at the five-fold increase in the number of new clients coming to him and needing his service.
Pro-China supporters wave Chinese and Hong Kong flags during a rally in Hong Kong, China, 30 June 2020.EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE
Pro-democracy protesters take part in a 'lunch with you' rally at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, 30 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE
Pro-democracy protesters take part in a 'lunch with you' rally at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, 30 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE
A pro-democracy protester gestures during a 'lunch with you' rally at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, 30 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE
A pro-China supporter displays Chinese and Hong Kong flags during a rally in Hong Kong, China, 30 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE
