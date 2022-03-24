Nato will continue to boost its eastern flank and its readiness against chemical and nuclear threats, secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday as Western leaders gathered in Brussels for a trio of high-level meetings in a rare show of solidarity against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
General Tod D. Wolters, Nato’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, has activated defense elements against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats stemming from Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbor, Stoltenberg told reporters after Thursday’s emergency meeting.
Earlier in the day Stoltenberg warned that a chemical attack by Russian forces in Ukraine would dramatically alter the nature of the war, but stopped short of pledging defensive action in that scenario.
