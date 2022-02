Washington (Usa), 15/02/2022.- United States President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia and the situation in Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 15 February 2022. Biden laid out his administration's approach to easing tensions surrounding the Russian-Ukrainian border. (Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Kiev (Ukraine), 16/02/2022.- Ukrainians carry a giant National flag on the Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, 16 February 2022. A giant, 200 meters long National Flag was spread out during the Unity Day celebration amid escalation on the Ukraine-Russian border. President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared February 16 as Unity Day for Ukrainians. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Istanbul (Turkey), 16/02/2022.- Russian Navy vessel Dmitriy Rogachev 375 sails in the Bosphorus under the 15 July Martyrs Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, 16 February 2022. Russian Navy ships transit the Black Sea for massive drills amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine. (Rusia, Turquía, Ucrania, Estanbul) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Sevastopol (Ukraine), 15/02/2022.- A handout still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry Press Service shows a BM-27 Uragan self-propelled multiple rocket launcher system during a live firing drill at the 'Opuk' interspecific training ground in Crimea, 15 February 2022. Units of the Western and Southern military districts on 15 February 2022 began returning from exercises to their bases by rail and road, the Russian Defense Ministry said on 15 February 2022. (Rusia) EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (L) is welcomed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (R) ahead of a meeting of the NATO Ministers of Defence at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 16 February 2022. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Russian troops deployed in Crimea were returning to their barracks, the Russian defense ministry said Wednesday, after completing military drills on the peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

But at the start of a two-day summit in Brussels, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance had yet to see evidence of a de-escalation along Ukraine’s border.

(...)