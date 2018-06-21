Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg delivers remarks at an event at Lancaster House, central London, Britain, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK FINDLER

Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg delivers remarks at an event at Lancaster House, central London, Britain, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK FINDLER

NATO believes it can preserve the transatlantic bond in spite of differences of opinion among its member states on a range of issues, the Alliance's secretary general said Thursday.

Speaking at Lancaster House in London, Jens Stoltenberg drew on examples where member states did not see eye to eye, including on issues like trade, climate change, the Iran nuclear deal and populism.

"These disagreements are real," Stoltenberg said. "It is not written in stone that the transatlantic bond will survive forever. But I believe we will preserve it."

He gave three reasons why NATO, which was set up in 1949 as a defense link between the United States and Europe after World War II, was still relevant today.

He wagered that disagreements had been overcome in the past, maintaining the transatlantic partnership was of strategic interest to all parties and the transatlantic bond was being maintained "right now."

The NATO head also hailed the United Kingdom for spending 2 percent GDP on defense _ a target set for all members _ and said the country had been "vital" to setting up the transatlantic bond as well as "instrumental" to the Alliance's success.

Stoltenberg was in London as preparation for an upcoming NATO summit in Brussels on July 11-12.

He was expected to meet with UK Prime Minister Theresa May later in the day, after which the pair would be speaking to the press.