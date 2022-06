Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday thanked Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez for hosting a “pivotal” summit in Madrid, where the Western alliance is due to agree on its strategic roadmap for the next decade.

The Norwegian politician and Sánchez addressed the press at the Ifema conference facilities in northeast Madrid, where the summit, the most important in Nato’s recent history, will take place amid tight security until Thursday. EFE

