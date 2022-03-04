Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine is likely to escalate in the coming days with more death and destruction, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg warned Friday, although he ruled out deploying aircraft or troops in the country.
“This is the worst military aggression in Europe for decades, with cities under siege, schools, hospitals and residential buildings shelled, reckless actions around a nuclear power plant last night and many civilians killed or wounded,” he said following an extraordinary meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Brussels.
“The days to come are likely to be worse, with more death, more suffering and more destruction as Russian armed forces bring heavy weaponry and continue their attacks across the country.”
