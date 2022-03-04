A child, seen through the window of a bus, looks on during the evacuation of civilians to Kiev, carried by territorial defense fighters, in the small city of Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine, 03 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL PALINCHAK

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) during a family picture at the end of an extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs on the Russian agression on Ukraine, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 04 March 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

(L-R) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg , German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pose for a family picture at the end of an extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs on the Russian aggression on Ukraine at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 04 March 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

People cross the railway tracks at the main train station as they try to flee Kiev (Kyiv), Ukraine, 04 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine is likely to escalate in the coming days with more death and destruction, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg warned Friday, although he ruled out deploying aircraft or troops in the country.

“This is the worst military aggression in Europe for decades, with cities under siege, schools, hospitals and residential buildings shelled, reckless actions around a nuclear power plant last night and many civilians killed or wounded,” he said following an extraordinary meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Brussels.

“The days to come are likely to be worse, with more death, more suffering and more destruction as Russian armed forces bring heavy weaponry and continue their attacks across the country.”

(...)