Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio (C) on the runway to welcome Italy embassy staff and the last Afghans evacuees from Kabul, at Rome's "Leonardo Da Vinci" airport in Fiumicino, Italy, 28 August 2021. EFE-EPA/Redazione Telenews

The last flight of the Italian Air Force from Kabul which transported Afghan civilians, the Italian consul Tommaso Claudi, the Italian ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo and the Carabinieri of Tuscaniaat Rome Leonardo Da Vinci Airport in Fiumicino, 28 August 2021. EFE-EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

NATO's senior civilian representative in Afghanistan, Stefano Pontecorvo, landed in Rome on Saturday onboard Italy's last evacuation flight, marking the end of his Afghan mission after the withdrawal of international troops, just days ahead of the evacuation deadline.

The Boeing 767 operated by the Italian Air Force arrived at the Fiumicino airport with 110 people onboard, including 58 Afghan civilians and diplomat Tommaso Claudi, whose photo helping children enter Kabul airport had gone viral recently. EFE

