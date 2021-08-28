NATO's senior civilian representative in Afghanistan, Stefano Pontecorvo, landed in Rome on Saturday onboard Italy's last evacuation flight, marking the end of his Afghan mission after the withdrawal of international troops, just days ahead of the evacuation deadline.
The Boeing 767 operated by the Italian Air Force arrived at the Fiumicino airport with 110 people onboard, including 58 Afghan civilians and diplomat Tommaso Claudi, whose photo helping children enter Kabul airport had gone viral recently. EFE
qaz-igr-ccg/ia