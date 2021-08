Taliban fighters stand guard as Afghans gather outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport to flee the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 20 August 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Nato on Friday said it will maintain a presence at Kabul international airport as long as evacuation efforts of Afghan colleagues and at-risk citizens continue.

In a statement, the Alliance’s foreign ministers called for the Taliban to “respect and facilitate their safe and orderly departure, including through Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.”EFE

rja/jt/ks