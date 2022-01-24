Nato members are deploying additional warships and fighter jets to the Baltic region and Eastern Europe, where forces have been put on standby amid fears that a build-up of Russian troops along the border with Ukraine could culminate in an invasion, the Atlantic alliance said Monday.

Denmark is sending a frigate to the Baltic Sea and plans to deploy four F-16 fighter jets to Lithuania, Spain is dispatching ships to join Nato naval patrols and is considering sending fighter jets to Bulgaria, while France said it was ready to send additional troops to Bulgaria, the Nato statement said.

