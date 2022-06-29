The leaders of Nato on Wednesday endorsed a new strategic concept for the alliance that reinforces its defensive readiness and capabilities in the wake of Russia’s war against Ukraine.
At a summit taking place in Madrid, which Nato said “marks a milestone in strengthening our Alliance and accelerating its adaptation,” leaders condemned Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine “in the strongest possible terms”.
Moscow’s illegal invasion of its neighbor and “blatant violation of international law” had forced the alliance to take action to boost its collective defense and reaffirm its values, purpose and responsibilities.
(...)