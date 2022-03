Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi attends a press conference on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Nuclear Power Plant at the IAEA headquarters of the UN seat in Vienna, Austria, 04 March 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the start of an extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs on the Russian aggression on Ukraine at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 04 March 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives ahead of an extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs on the Russian agression on Ukraine at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 04 March 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a joint news conference before a NATO foreign ministers meeting amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 04 March 2022. EFE/EPA/YVES HERMANL

A Russian attack that caused a fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Europe’s largest, demonstrated the “recklessness” of war, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said Friday.

“We condemn the attacks on civilians. And over the night, we have also seen reports about the attack against the nuclear power plant,” he told reporters ahead of an extraordinary meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Brussels.

