South Korean president Moon Jae-In (R) speaks as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un looks on during a reception dinner at the Peace House on Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS/POOL

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press briefing during the Nato Foreign Ministers Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The head of NATO said Friday he welcomed the results of a landmark inter-Korean meeting that saw both countries signing an agreement on denuclearization.

Jens Stoltenberg spoke to the press after meeting with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

"NATO fully supports a political solution to the tensions in the region," said the secretary general.

"I saw for myself how deep those tensions are when I recently visited South Korea and the Demilitarized Zone," he said, adding that he welcomed Friday's meeting between the two Korean leaders.

"The progress they have made and the commitment they have shown to solving their differences peacefully," said Stoltenberg.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met at the border between their two countries on Friday in a step towards the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.