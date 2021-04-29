A handout photo made available by the press service of the Babushkinsky district court shows Yulia Navalnaya (front L), the wife of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, attending a hearing at the Babushkinsky district court in Moscow, Russia, 29 April 2021. EPA-EFE/BABUSHKINSKY DISTRICT COURT PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the press service of the Babushkinsky district court shows lawyers of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Olga Mikhailova (L) and Vadim Kobzev (R) attending a hearing via a video conference from a penal colony, at the Babushkinsky district court in Moscow, Russia, 29 April 2021. EPA-EFE/BABUSHKINSKY DISTRICT COURT PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the press service of the Babushkinsky district court shows screens showing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attending a hearing via a video conference from a penal colony, at the Babushkinsky district court in Moscow, Russia, 29 April 2021. EPA-EFE/BABUSHKINSKY DISTRICT COURT PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appeared in a courtroom via video link on Thursday, his first appearance since he ended a 24-day hunger strike this week on the advice of doctors who feared for his life.

Navalny was attending an appeal hearing over a February conviction for defaming a World War II veteran. The Moscow court rejected the appeal and imposed a fine of 850,000 rubles (nearly $11,500) on the critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“I have lost weight. I weigh 72 kilograms. I weighed this much in seventh grade,” the 44-year-old who went on a hunger strike for more than three weeks to demand proper medical care told the court. EFE