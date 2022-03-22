Journalists stand on the entrance of the penal colony N2 (IK-2) during an offsite court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region, Russia, 22 March 2022. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian opposition leader and activist Alexei Navalny (C) and his lawyer Olga Mikhailova (2-R) are seen on a monitor screen during an offsite court session in the penal colony N2 (IK-2) in Pokrov, Vladimir region, Russia, 22 March 2022. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was found guilty of large-scale embezzlement Tuesday, a charge that could see him spend up to 13 years in prison.

“Navalny committed fraud, that is the appropriation of other people’s property through deception and abuse of trust,” judge Margarita Kotova said at the trial held at a prison colony outside Moscow, where the opposition leader is already serving a 2.5-year sentence on a previous fraud charge, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

The prosecution has requested Navalny be handed a 13-year sentence and a fine of 1.2 million rubles ($12,000) for the embezzlement charge and another for contempt of court.

(...)