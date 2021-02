A handout photo made available by the Press Service of the Babushkinsky district court shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (L) during a hearing of a case on slander charges in Moscow, Russia 12 February 2021. EFE/EPA/BABUSHKINSKY DISTRICT COURT PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/

A handout photo made available by the Press Service of the Babushkinsky district court shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a hearing of a case on slander charges in Moscow, Russia 12 February 2021. EFE/EPA/BABUSHKINSKY DISTRICT COURT PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Press Service of the Babushkinsky district court shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a hearing of a case on slander charges in Moscow, Russia 12 February 2021. EFE/EPA/BABUSHKINSKY DISTRICT COURT PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/

A handout photo made available by the Press Service of the Babushkinsky district court shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attending a hearing in a case on slander charges in Moscow, Russia 12 February 2021. EFE/EPA/BABUSHKINSKY DISTRICT COURT PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was back in court Friday to face charges of slandering a World War II veteran who appeared in a video last year in support of constitutional changes that would allow President Vladimir Putin to remain in power until 2036.

Navalny tweeted that those who appeared in the clip, including 95-year-old Ignat Artemenko, were “traitors” to Russia.

EFE-EPA

aj/jt-mg