A check point of penal colony No.3 (IK-3) of the Federal Penitentiary Service Directorate for the Vladimir region, where the regional hospital for convicts is located, in the town of Vladimir, about 200 kilometers from Moscow, Russia, 19 April 2021. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been moved to a prison hospital, the country’s prisons authority reported on Monday, which said he was in “satisfactory” health condition.

“Navalny's health condition is assessed as satisfactory; he is examined by a general practitioner every day,” the federal penitentiary authority said in a statement.EFE

