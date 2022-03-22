Journalists stand on the entrance of the penal colony N2 (IK-2) during an offsite court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region, Russia, 22 March 2022. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was Tuesday ordered to serve nine years at a maximum security prison and fined 1.2 million rubles ($12,000) after a judge found him guilty of large-scale embezzlement.

The 45-year-old anti-corruption campaigner was read the sentence following a hearing at a prison colony outside Moscow, where the opposition leader is already serving a 2.5-year sentence on a previous fraud charge, his team said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, judge Margarita Kotova deemed Navalny to have “committed fraud, that is the appropriation of other people’s property through deception and abuse of trust.”

