Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was Tuesday ordered to serve nine years at a maximum security prison and fined 1.2 million rubles ($12,000) after a judge found him guilty of large-scale embezzlement.
The 45-year-old anti-corruption campaigner was read the sentence following a hearing at a prison colony outside Moscow, where the opposition leader is already serving a 2.5-year sentence on a previous fraud charge, his team said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, judge Margarita Kotova deemed Navalny to have “committed fraud, that is the appropriation of other people’s property through deception and abuse of trust.”
(...)