Russian riot police lead a detained participant of the liberal opposition protest action in the center of Moscow, Russia, 03 August 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Some detained journalists sit in a police truck during the liberal opposition protest action in the center of Moscow, Russia, 03 August 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian national guard soldiers stand guard as they block the area around of Moscow Mayor office in the center of Moscow, Russia, 03 August 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian riot police carry a detained female participant of the liberal opposition protest action in the center of Moscow, Russia, 03 August 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Thousands of opposition supporters defied Moscow's authorities and marched in silence in an unauthorized protest Saturday in the Russian capital that ended with 685 people arrested, according to figures provided by the non-governmental organization OVD-Info.

A police spokesperson cited by Russia's Interfax agency, meanwhile, said some 1,500 people took part in the demonstration, "nearly 600 of whom were arrested for disturbing the peace."

"Several of the detainees were injured. At the moment, we can't say how many because they're not allowing attorneys access to the police stations," OVD-Info coordinator Alla Frolova told online television channel TV Rain.

That NGO provides legal assistance to people who are victims of political persecution, while its Web site offers tips on how to behave if arrested.

In their latest protest, the demonstrators once again demanded that opposition candidates be allowed to take part in Moscow's City Council elections on Sept. 8. Those candidates have not been registered due to alleged irregularities in the signature-gathering process.

One of the first to be detained Saturday was Lyubov Sobol, an anti-corruption lawyer and activist who is one of the would-be challengers electoral officials have ruled out of the Moscow balloting.

A video uploaded to Twitter showed several helmeted police surrounding the taxi Sobol was planning to use to reach the protest site, forcing her out of the vehicle and shoving her into a police van amid a throng of reporters.

She had been on a hunger strike for 20 days in opposition to the city authorities' decision to not let her run in the ballot.

The largest number of arrests - some of them violent - took place at Moscow's Pushkin and Trubnaya squares, EFE confirmed.

After authorities refused to authorize Saturday's demonstration, organizers called on people to march silently - and without holding signs or banners - along Boulevard Ring, which practically circles central Moscow.

The scattered nature of the protest made it difficult to determine how many people took part, although TV Rain and other media put the number at around 5,000.

A large law-enforcement contingent was deployed to impede the opposition protest, including the use of riot police and helicopters.

One Moscow resident, a 30-year-old who identified himself only as Iskander, said authorities were trying to use intimidation tactics but will not be able to scare everyone.

The latest protest came seven days after police forcibly quelled another banned rally.

Over 1,000 people were detained during that earlier July 27 demonstration, including nearly all the protest organizers.

A media stir arose last weekend, too, when another opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, arguably Russia's most prominent, was taken to the hospital with symptoms of an allergic reaction.

His doctors said they suspected a chemical substance was behind it.

Navalny is serving a 30-day jail term for organizing unauthorized protests.

Russia's opposition has called a new demonstration in Moscow for next Saturday. That rally has been authorized by local authorities, who have granted a permit for 100,000 people to participate.

The opposition sees the Sept. 8 municipal balloting in Moscow as a first step in its attempt to make it into the State Duma - currently dominated by allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin - in the next federal legislative elections in 2021. EFE

bsi-io/mc