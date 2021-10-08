Thai villagers move a motorcycle from floodwater at a flooded community in Koh Kret, Nonthaburi neighboring province of Bangkok, Thailand, 05 October 2021. EFE-EPA/FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai Buddhist monk wades through floodwater at a flooded temple's monk dwelling in Koh Kret community, Nonthaburi neighboring province of Bangkok, Thailand, 05 October 2021. EFE-EPA/FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai children wade through floodwater at a flooded Buddhist temple at a community in Koh Kret, Nonthaburi neighboring province of Bangkok, Thailand, 05 October 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Devastating floods have damaged more than 300,000 homes and affected nearly a million people across Thailand, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said Friday.

The nonprofit said nine people were reported dead in the so-called "worst floods" in a decade in parts of Thailand.

Floods have submerged large areas in more than a third of the country, the IFRC said.

“What we have seen in Lopburi, Singburi, and other areas north of Bangkok is that people are expecting to live with the flood waters for several weeks,” said Amnat Bali, Director of Relief and Community Health Bureau, Thai Red Cross.

The humanitarian agency said the floods multiplied the crisis caused by the pandemic that has snatched hundreds of thousands of jobs and forced the closure of many businesses in the country.

