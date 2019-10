A view of 6,000 meter high peaks of the Himalayas near Namche Bazaar, Nepal, 02 April 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/BALAZS MOHAI

A Spanish mountaineer whose friend died as the pair attempted to climb a mountain in northeastern Nepal without the necessary permits could face a five-year travel ban, a government source told Efe on Wednesday.

David Suela Fernández, 40, was climbing the Chukima Go peak (6,258 meters) on the border with China, some 250 kilometers northeast of the capital Kathmandu, on Saturday along with Luis Felipe Valverde, 44. EFE-EPA