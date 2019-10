A view of 6,000 meter high peaks of the Himalayas near Namche Bazaar, Nepal, 02 April 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/BALAZS MOHAI

Nepal on Thursday imposed a 5-year travel ban on a Spanish climber whose friend died as the pair attempted to climb a mountain without necessary permits.

Ghanshyam Upadhyaya, a spokesperson for the tourism ministry, told EFE that the decision to ban David Suela Fernández was taken on the recommendations of the department of tourism that issues the climbing permits. EFE-EPA