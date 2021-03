Netra Bikram Chand known as Biplav speaks during a ceremony for the signing of the peace accord in Kathmandu, Nepal, 05 March 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Netra Bikram Chand known as Biplav attends a ceremony for the signing of the peace accord in Kathmandu, Nepal, 05 March 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Netra Bikram Chand (R), known as Biplav, speaks during a ceremony for the signing of the peace accord in Kathmandu, Nepal, 05 March 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (L) and Netra Bikram Chand, known as Biplav, attend a ceremony for the signing of the peace accord in Kathmandu, Nepal, 05 March 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (L) and Netra Bikram Chand, known as Biplav, attend a ceremony for the signing of the peace accord in Kathmandu, Nepal, 05 March 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

The Nepal government on Friday signed a peace pact with a Maoist rebel group that was once involved in violent attacks, extortion, and bombings in the Himalayan country.

Netra Bikram Chand, general-secretary of the banned radical outfit, made his first public appearance in Kathmandu in two years to formalize the truce. EFE-EPA

sp/ssk