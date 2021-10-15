A gun hole is seen on a window at a building a day after clashes in the area of Tayouneh in Beirut, Lebanon, 15 October 2021. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

A damaged car is seen a day after clashes in the area of ??Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 15 October 2021. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Shattered glass is seen on the floor a day after gunfire erupted in an attack on Hezbollah and Amal Movement protesters who were heading for a demonstration called by Hezbollah, in Beirut, Lebanon, 15 October 2021. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

A tense calm was restored in Beirut Friday a day after violent clashes between unidentified rooftop snipers and protesters from the Shia groups Hezbollah and the Amal Movement left seven dead.

A military source who spoke to Efe on the condition of anonymity confirmed a seventh person died Friday from injuries sustained in the unrest that erupted in the Tayouneh neighborhood of the Lebanese capital. The Red Cross said 30 people were injured.

The source said no new arrests had been made Friday and that nine detained on Thursday remained in custody.

The buildings in the area are pockmarked by bullets and broken glass remains strewn on the ground of the Tayouneh neighborhood, which was a frontline between Christian and Shia militias during Lebanon’s sectarian civil war (1975-90).

(...)