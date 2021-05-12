Rockets fired from Gaza fly towards Israel, as viewed from Gaza City, 11 May 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A car crushed by the rubble of a house in the aftermath of overnight Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, 12 May 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

The rubble of the Hanadi tower in the aftermath of overnight Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, 12 May 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Israeli artillery in action as the escalation continues between Israeli army and Hamas at the Gaza Border, Israel, 12 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Palestinians mourners carry the body of Hussein Attieh Al-Titi, aged 28, at Al-Fawar refugee camp, near Hebron, 12 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinians mourners carry the body of Hussein Attieh Al-Titi, aged 28, while his mother touches his face in Dura hospital in the West Bank city of Dura near Hebron, 12 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Israeli artillery in action as the escalation continues between Israeli army and Hamas at the Gaza Border, Israel, 12 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Smoke and flames rise after an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City, 12 May 2021. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Israel is intensifying its airstrikes on Gaza in retaliation against rocket fire from the enclave, prime minister Benjamín Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

His comments came after an operation by Israeli security and intelligence forces killed several top leaders of militias affiliated to Hamas, the Islamist movement that governs the Gaza Strip.

“We eliminated senior Hamas commanders and this is just the beginning,” Netanyahu said.

Israel “will respond, and we are responding, with increasing force,” he said at Holon’s Wolfson medical center where he visited Israelis who have been wounded by rocket fire from Gaza. EFE