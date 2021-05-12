Israel is intensifying its airstrikes on Gaza in retaliation against rocket fire from the enclave, prime minister Benjamín Netanyahu said on Wednesday.
His comments came after an operation by Israeli security and intelligence forces killed several top leaders of militias affiliated to Hamas, the Islamist movement that governs the Gaza Strip.
“We eliminated senior Hamas commanders and this is just the beginning,” Netanyahu said.
Israel “will respond, and we are responding, with increasing force,” he said at Holon’s Wolfson medical center where he visited Israelis who have been wounded by rocket fire from Gaza. EFE