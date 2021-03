Israeli Prime Minister and Chairman of the Likud Party, Benjamin Netanyahu (R), greets supporters as his wife Sara reacts at the Likud party final election event after early exit polls in Jerusalem, Israel, early 24 March 2021. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Early results from Israel’s fourth election in two years suggest the country could be on track for a prolonged political stalemate with incumbent prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu falling short of a clear formula for a majority.

With almost 90% of votes counted, Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party is set to be the largest party in the Knesset, but its traditional alliance with religious and nationalist groups looks like it could undershoot the 61 seats required to form a majority. EFE-EPA

