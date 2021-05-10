Israeli police in action as clashes with Palestinians continue in the old city of Jerusalem, 10 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli police detain a man as clashes continue in the old city of Jerusalem, 10 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli police evacuate an Orthodox Jewish man who crashed his car near the Lions' Gate, as clashes continue at the Temple Mount in the old city of Jerusalem, 10 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli police push a Palestinian man at the Lions' Gate, as clashes continue at the Temple Mount in the old city of Jerusalem, 10 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Medical workers evacuate wounded people at the Lions' Gate, as clashes continue at the Temple Mount in the old city of Jerusalem, 10 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday expressed his support for his country's security forces after violent clashes at one of Jerusalem’s holiest sites that left over 300 Palestinians injured.

Netanyahu praised the police work as “a struggle for the heart of Jerusalem” in his first reaction to Monday’s clashes that also injured 10 Israeli officers.

He described the Old City’s incidents as “a battle between tolerance and intolerance, between lawless violence and order”.

The prime minister said Israel is a defender of universal rights and of freedom of worship, adding that that stance would sometimes lead to clashes between Israeli security forces and those who oppose them. “We support you in this effort,” he added.

There are "forces of intolerance" that want to "expropriate" Israelis’ rights to the Temple Mount (the Jewish name for the Esplanade of the Mosques, third holiest site in Islam and the most sacred for Jews) and "the other holy sites", he said.

On Monday morning, hundreds of Palestinians at al-Aqsa Mosque clashed with Israeli security forces who employed stun grenades, rubber bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse the crowds, according to local media.

The clashes injured 305 Palestinians, 228 of whom were hospitalized including seven in a serious condition, a Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service spokesperson said.

Tensions in the region are high -- the Islamist Hamas movement launched three missiles from the Gaza strip into Israeli territory early Monday after the Israeli army struck a Hamas military post late on Sunday in retaliation for a rocket attack.

The situation in Jerusalem came to a head over the weekend after three consecutive nights of rioting in the area, coinciding with the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan that is set to end later this week.

Israeli forces have cordoned off areas in the Old City to prevent religious gatherings during the holy month, angering many Palestinians.

There have also been daily protests as Palestinian families are facing possible eviction from their homes in nearby Sheikh Jarrah by Israeli authorities to make way for Jewish settlers.

An Israeli Supreme Court hearing into that case slated for Monday has been postponed due to the violence.

Monday’s unrest comes as Israel marks Jerusalem Day, which commemorates the 1967 annexation of East Jerusalem during the Six-Day War.

Palestinians see East Jerusalem as the capital of a potential future independent state, but Israel views the whole of the city as its own “eternal and indivisible” capital.

Jewish groups are planning to go on parades through the Old City, which could lead to further tensions, but according to local media, Israeli police have banned the marches in a bid to minimize violence.

Overnight into Saturday, fighting hit its peak as more than 200 Palestinians were wounded in East Jerusalem. EFE

