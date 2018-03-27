Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walks to a meeting with members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, March 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was transported to Jerusalem's Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital on Tuesday evening suffering from high fever and a cough, his office reported in a statement.

Netanyahu's personal physician - Tzvi Berkowitz - said he believes the premier has not fully recovered from an illness two weeks ago and decided that he should undergo further testing, according to spokesman David Baker.

"The prime minister did not complete the time required in order to recover from the illness he had two weeks ago and therefore the symptoms have gotten worse," the statement said.

Netanyahu was taken to the hospital in his official vehicle and not in an ambulance, and there he will undergo testing so that doctors can decide whether to let him return to his residence or admit him, the Hadashot news service said.

Two weeks ago, the Israeli premier fell ill and after several medical tests, Berkowitz diagnosed an inflammation of the throat and fever and prescribed medication and rest.

Consequently, Netanyahu cancelled his official schedule for five days, including delaying a police questioning session in the corruption cases for which he is under investigation, although he finally met with police on Monday.