Israeli alternate prime minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrives to attend the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government in Jerusalem, 20 June 2021. EFE/EPA/EMMANUEL DUNAND

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (L) arrives to attend the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government in Jerusalem, 20 June 2021. EFE/EPA/EMMANUEL DUNAND

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (R) speaks as he chairs the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government in Jerusalem, 20 June 2021. EFE/EPA/EMMANUEL DUNAND

Israel’s former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will vacate the official residence on July 10 to clear the way for his successor, Naftali Bennett.

In a Twitter post, Bennett’s office said that no meetings will take place at the residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem until Netanyahu, now leader of the opposition, and his family leave in three weeks. EFE

