(FILE) A health worker of the Common Health Service Utrecht takes a swab at a drive through coronavirus testing center, Houten, the Netherlands, 02 June 2020. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL

Researchers in the Netherlands and Belgium on Tuesday confirmed that two individuals who had previously been diagnosed with and recovered from Covid-19 have been reinfected with coronavirus.

The news comes one day after the world’s first confirmed case of reinfection of a patient in Hong Kong. EFE-EPA

ir-opf/ks