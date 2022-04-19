Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R) arrives to meet leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) and collation partners of the newly formed government during his visit in Karachi, Pakistan, 13 April 2022. EFE-EPA/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (2-R) arrives to meet leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) and collation partners of the newly formed government during his visit in Karachi, Pakistan, 13 April 2022. EFE-EPA/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Supporters of the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), celebrate after their party's head Shahbaz Sharif the newly elected Prime Minister, visited a mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Pakistan, 13 April 2022. EFE-EPA/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s new cabinet took oath on Tuesday amid an ongoing political crisis that has gripped the country after ex-premier Imran Khan lost a parliamentary no-trust vote.

Notably, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, widely tipped to be the all-important foreign minister in the Sharif government, did not take the oath even as he was present at the ceremony.

PPP spokesperson Mustafa Khokhar told EFE that Hina Rabbani Khar would be the minister of state for foreign affairs, and any decision regarding Zardari would be taken later.

