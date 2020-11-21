A proposed “travel bubble” between Hong Kong and Singapore that would have seen the resumption of direct flights between the two cities Asian financial centers has been suspended for at least two weeks following a recent outbreak of Covid-19 in the Chinese Special Administrative Region, the Hong Kong Trade and Economic Development minister, Edward Yau, said Saturday.
In October, authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore announced that they had reached an agreement to allow people to travel between the two cities without having to quarantine - as long as they pass coronavirus tests before and after landing. EFE-EPA
hk-jco/ks