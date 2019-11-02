Toxic levels of air pollution in New Delhi led an environmental agency to declare a public health emergency in the capital on Friday with a temporary suspension of schools and industrial activity.
Pollution levels have skyrocketed in recent days due to the use of firecrackers on Diwali, the Hindu new year celebration that was held on October 27, and the burning of stubble in the northern states of New Delhi, Bhure Lal, head of the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority.
In a letter addressed to the head of government of the Indian capital Arvind Kejriwal, he warned about the damage that the situation could cause to children.