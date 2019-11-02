Indian school students wearing masks pose for a photograph after Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed masks in a Government school in New Delhi, India, 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Indian commuters ride with their faces covered on a road engulfed in haze in Amritsar, India, 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A cyclist rides his cycle near farms engulfed in haze in a village on the outskirts of Amritsar, India, 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

An Indian farmer inspects his field engulfed in haze in a village on the outskirts of Amritsar, India, 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Toxic levels of air pollution in New Delhi led an environmental agency to declare a public health emergency in the capital on Friday with a temporary suspension of schools and industrial activity.

Pollution levels have skyrocketed in recent days due to the use of firecrackers on Diwali, the Hindu new year celebration that was held on October 27, and the burning of stubble in the northern states of New Delhi, Bhure Lal, head of the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority.

In a letter addressed to the head of government of the Indian capital Arvind Kejriwal, he warned about the damage that the situation could cause to children.