A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry shows Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) following their talks in New Delhi, India, 06 April 2021. EFE-EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a joint news conference with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (not pictured) following their talks in New Delhi, India, 06 April 2021. EFE-EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (R) during a joint news conference following their talks in New Delhi, India, 06 April 2021. EFE-EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday reviewed diplomatic ties ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming India visit, focusing on military and economic ties.

"Much of our discussions today (were) about the preparations for President Putin's visit for the annual summit later this year," Jaishankar said in a press conference, although the dates for the trip haven't been announced yet. EFE-EPA

daa/ia