Police use tear gas against farmers during a 'parallel parade' on tractors and trolleys amid their ongoing protest against the new agricultural laws, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 26 January 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Farmers in large numbers take part in a 'parallel parade' on tractors and trolleys, during their ongoing farmers protest against the new agricultural laws, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 26 January 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

A massive farmers' march in New Delhi turned chaotic as protesters broke barricades and tried to deviate from the designated route forcing police to use tear gas water cannons.

All this transpired at the same time as a parade to mark India's 72nd Republic Day was underway in the capital. EFE-EPA

