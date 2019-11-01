Firefighters douse embers in an industrial area where buildings were burnt by the 46 Fire in Riverside, California, on Thursday, Oct. 31. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A fire department helicopter flies over the area affected by the 46 Fire in Riverside, California, on Thursday, Oct. 31. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A firetruck moves down a dirt road as the sun rises over a valley scorched by the 46 Fire in Riverside, California, on Thursday, Oct. 31. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Wind gusts as high as 70 mph (113 km/h) contributed to the rapid spread of two new fires that erupted Thursday in Southern California, where firefighters continued to battle other blazes.

Scores of firefighters were deployed to San Bernardino, about 60 miles (100 km) east of Los Angeles, to confront the Hillside Fire.

Other units were sent to neighboring Riverside County, site of the 46 Fire.

Between them, the two blazes have already destroyed a dozen structures, and authorities ordered mandatory evacuations in both locations.