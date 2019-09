The Ocean Viking rescue ship arrives in the port of Messina, Sicily Island, southern Italy, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CARMELO IMBESI

Italian authorities stand in front of the Ocean Viking rescue ship as it arrives in the port of Messina, Sicily Island, southern Italy, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CARMELO IMBESI

A young migrant (2-R) aboard the Ocean Viking rescue ship looks on as they arrive in the port of Messina, Sicily Island, southern Italy, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CARMELO IMBESI

Migrants aboard the Ocean Viking rescue ship react as they arrive in the port of Messina, Sicily Island, southern Italy, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CARMELO IMBESI

Some 182 migrants rescued by an NGO ship disembarked Tuesday on the Italian island of Sicily after a settlement agreement amongst five European countries was reached.

The migrants were rescued during two operations on the 17 and 18 September by the Ocean Viking ship which is operated by SOS Mediterranée and Doctors Without Borders (MSF).