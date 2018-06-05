Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte greets citiziens during the Republic Day celebrations (Festa della Repubblica) in Rome, Italy, June 2, 2018. Conte faces on Tuesday, June 5, his investiture's confidence vote in the Italian Senate. EFE-EPA (FILE)/Fabio Frustaci

The coalition cabinet of Italy's prime minister-designate, backed by the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement (M5S) and the right-wing League, was set to face on Tuesday a vote on his investiture in the Italian Senate as expectation grew regarding the content of the inaugural speech of this relatively-unknown law professor.

Giuseppe Conte, 53, will arrive at Italy's higher chamber at noon local time for his first official speech describing his "government of change" coalition cabinet.

After the speech, a debate with the intervention of all political forces will follow, according to the Senate's schedule.

Conte will respond after the debate and then all parliamentary forces will express their vote intention.

The Senate's vote is scheduled to take place at around 8.30 pm.

To secure the Senate's majority, Conte requires 161 votes: the M5S has 109 seats and the League has 58, while some smaller parties advocating self-rule for northern Italy have also expressed their support.

As to other parliamentary groups, Fratelli d'Italia, allied with the League and Forza Italia in the Mar. 4 general elections, announced its abstention.

On the other hand, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, the Democratic Party (center-left) and the Free and Equal party have said they would vote against the investiture of the Italian Republic's 65th cabinet.

Wednesday's final voting session at the lower chamber will conclude the investiture process.

Tuesday's session will be attended by 18 cabinet ministers, including Luigi di Maio, the M5S' leader and future minister of labor and economic development, and the League's leader, Matteo Salvini, Italy's new minister of interior, who canceled his attendance at a European Union summit in Luxembourg in order to attend Tuesday's session.