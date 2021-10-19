A photo provided by Apple Inc. that shows one of the new MacBook Pro notebook computers it unveiled on 18 October 2021 at an Apple Unleashed event in its headquarters in Cupertino, California. EFE/EPA/APPLE INC. Images may not be altered or modified in any way/MANDATORY CREDIT /EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS ITEM IT ACCOMPANIES (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Apple on Monday unveiled an updated 16-inch MacBook Pro and a brand new 14-inch model of that high-end notebook computer that feature ultra-fast homemade chips and the return of an HDMI port and an SD card reader, which had been eliminated in 2016.

Those laptops were introduced to the public at an Apple Unleashed event streamed from the technology giant's Cupertino, California, headquarters.

Also during the event, Apple announced its third generation of AirPods (wireless Bluetooth earbuds), which for the first time feature spatial audio, a technology that provides a 3-D theater-like experience.

The laptops' main innovation are M1 Pro or M1 Max processors that feature a 10-core CPU (existing models are 8-core) and deliver up to 70 percent faster CPU performance than Apple's M1 chip.

