Tehran (Iran (islamic Republic Of)), 05/08/2021.- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (C-R) sworn-in for his first four-year term of presidency as judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei (C-L) at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, 05 August 2021. Iran's new president Ebrahim Raisi was sworn in on 05 August before parliament in Tehran in a ceremony that foreigners attended for the second time since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Raise is to present his cabinet to the 290-seat parliament for approval in the next week. (Teherán) EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran's new president, the hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi, said that United States sanctions against his country "have to be lifted" as he was sworn in on Thursday.

Raisi has taken power amid rising tensions in the region following a series of security incidents involving a number of ships in the Gulf of Oman. Iran has been blamed but has denied any involvement. EFE

