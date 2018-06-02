The leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party, Pedro Sánchez, was sworn-in Saturday morning as Spain's new Prime Minister in the presence of King Felipe VI during an official ceremony held at the Zarzuela Palace, in the outskirts of Madrid.
For the first time in Spain's democracy, the new Prime Minister was sworn-in by promising to uphold his office in front of a Spanish Constitution but with neither the traditional Christian Bible nor Crucifix in sight.
PM Sanchez chose this option, approved in July 2014 by the Spanish Royal Household, soon after King Felipe's ascension to the throne, giving Spanish high ranking officials the choice to do so or not.
Outgoing president Mariano Rajoy and other high ranking State officials were also present during the brief ceremony.
Afterward, Pedro Sanchez departed to the Palacio de la Moncloa, the official residence and workplace of Spain's Prime Minister, arriving at its gates towards 11:30 local time and escorted by two secret service vehicles.