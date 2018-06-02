Handout photo released by Spanish Royal household shows King Felipe VI signing Pedro Sanchez' appointment as Prime Minister after former PM Mariano Rajoy lost the no-confidence motion vote against him earlier today, at his office in La Zarzuela palace in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2018.EFE- EPA/SPANISH ROYAL HOUSEHOLD HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

New Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (L), Spain's King Felipe VI (C) and former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) during Sanchez' swearing-in ceremony at La Zarzuela palace in Madrid, Spain, June 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/Emilio Naranjo / POOL POOL

New Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (L), in presence of Spain's King Felipe VI (C), and Lower House of the Spanish Parliament Speaker, Ana Pastor (R), shakes hands with former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, during Sanchez' swearing-in ceremony at La Zarzuela palace in Madrid, Spain, June 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/Emilio Naranjo / POOL POOL

New Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, takes oath before Spain's King Felipe VI (unseen) during his swearing-in ceremony at La Zarzuela palace in Madrid, Spain, June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo / POOL POOL

New Prime Minister is sworn-in in the presence of Spanish King Felipe VI

The leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party, Pedro Sánchez, was sworn-in Saturday morning as Spain's new Prime Minister in the presence of King Felipe VI during an official ceremony held at the Zarzuela Palace, in the outskirts of Madrid.

For the first time in Spain's democracy, the new Prime Minister was sworn-in by promising to uphold his office in front of a Spanish Constitution but with neither the traditional Christian Bible nor Crucifix in sight.

PM Sanchez chose this option, approved in July 2014 by the Spanish Royal Household, soon after King Felipe's ascension to the throne, giving Spanish high ranking officials the choice to do so or not.

Outgoing president Mariano Rajoy and other high ranking State officials were also present during the brief ceremony.

Afterward, Pedro Sanchez departed to the Palacio de la Moncloa, the official residence and workplace of Spain's Prime Minister, arriving at its gates towards 11:30 local time and escorted by two secret service vehicles.